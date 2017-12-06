The Polish government has fallen victim to YouTube’s selective censorship crackdown after the information giant banished a video exposing Europe’s manufactured migrant crisis to ‘limited state’ limbo.

The video is titled, “Europe opens its eyes and admits us right,” and was posted by Poland’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration.

Its description reads -

“The PiS government withdrew from the harmful decision of the PO-PSL government to bring immigrants from the Middle East and North Africa to Poland. We were the first to say that not every immigrant is a refugee, and only a few flee from war and terror. Two years after the Polish government's opposition to the admission of illegal immigrants, EU leaders are beginning to understand the absurd policy of compulsory relocation of refugees.”

The video features headlines and footage highlighting various ways the EU's open borders policies are endangering European civilization, and also demonstrates that Poland's ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), has been taking drastic measures to protect the Polish people while clashing regularly with authoritarian bullies in Brussels.

"This problem is connected with what the west of Europe is struggling with - decades of a policy of multiculturalism and political correctness," says Interior Minister Mariusz Błaszczak in the video. "Our government chooses a responsible way to fight the problem of illegal immigration."

Incredibly, the short presentation has been flagged as “age inappropriate,” and many standard YouTube features for the video are deactivated, including the comments section, sharing and embedding options, view count, and user rating.

This diminished status is known as ‘limited state,’ a virtual purgatory for content deemed as ‘offensive’ or ‘extremist’ by faceless information gatekeepers who regularly target subject matter that challenges the globalist-mainstream narrative - such as the ‘refugee crisis’ and all the propaganda that fuels it.

"Some borderline videos, such as those containing inflammatory religious or supremacist content without a direct call to violence or a primary purpose of inciting hatred, may not cross these lines for removal," YouTube explains in their policy center. "Following user reports, if our review teams determine that a video is borderline under our policies, it may have some features disabled."

The video is embedded below - but you'll have to jump through a few more hoops just to watch it.

Dan Lyman: Facebook | Twitter