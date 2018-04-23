The flow of refugees being admitted into the United States has fallen dramatically at the halfway point of the Trump administration's first fiscal year in power, and the number of Muslims being granted entry has been slashed by 85%.

According to State Department figures published by the Refugee Processing Center, only 10,548 refugees were accepted between October 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018, putting the projected total for FY 2018 at roughly 21,100 - a sharp decline from 53,716 in FY 2017.

In FY 2016, the last full year of the Obama administration, there were 84,994 refugee admissions.

If projections hold true, this will mark the fewest asylum seekers approved since 1977, and the lowest total since the Refugee Act of 1980.

Additionally, the number of Muslim refugees is tracking to total under 3,500 by year's end - down from 22,629 in FY 2017 and 38,555 in FY 2016.

Thus far, over 6,600 admitted refugees identify as Christians, comprising 63% of total entrants - up from 47.5% in FY 2017 and 44% in FY 2016.

Upon taking office, President Trump immediately lowered the refugee admission ceiling to 50,000 for 2017 - down from 110,000 set by the Obama administration. Despite reducing the cap even further to 45,000 for 2018, the end total may not even amount to half of the allocation - a reality that has refugee advocacy organizations, globalist think tanks and the mainstream media infuriated.

Refugee Council USA has launched a monthly 'report card' to "hold the Administration accountable" in their hope to continue flooding the United States with third world migrants at immense cost to American taxpayers - just a single factor amongst myriad detrimental effects.

Their most recent grade for the Trump administration is a resounding 'Fail.'

"We’ve never seen a cut of this size and also a cut of this impact," said Hans Van de Weerd, Vice President of U.S. Programs at the International Rescue Committee.

"It took years to build up this capacity,” he asserted, concerned that the massive cuts could permanently affect future asylum policy. “Once you break it down it’s not easy to build it up again."

A subsequent supplementary benefit handed to American citizens as a result of substantially decreased refugee influx is the closure or reduction in operations of over 60 refugee resettlement agencies that contract with the federal government.

"The changes will consolidate smaller affiliates, reduce costs and simplify management structures to help the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program run in a way that is fiscally responsible and sustainable in the long term," State Department spokeswoman Cheryl Harris explained to Reuters.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst