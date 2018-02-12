The monumental costs of providing for migrants in Germany who claim to be 'unaccompanied minors' have been revealed in a new report by Welt - just months after the German government admitted that nearly half of these so-called children are actually adults.

According to federal figures, the expense per 'child' migrant averaged approximately €50,000 ($61,000) nationally in 2017, with social services agencies in certain regions detailing that they had invested much more - over $70,000 per case.

"A total of 105.2 million euros were spent on housing and providing for unaccompanied minor refugees," announced the Social Ministry in Kiel, capital of the Germany state of Schleswig-Holstein.

"1795 unaccompanied minor foreigners were cared for, of which 775 are now adults," Marcel Leubecher of Welt explains. "This resulted in an average of around 58,600 euros to book an unaccompanied minor in the northernmost province."

It should be noted that the federal government, which has transformed Germany into a veritable beacon for economic migrants from the Third World under the leadership of Chancellor Angela Merkel, only covers a small portion of these expenses, leaving states and municipalities to come up with the lion's share.

"The federal government has so far only paid a small part of the costs, which is why the ministers of finance of the federal states demanded at their conference in January that the federal government contribute at least half to the financing of the unaccompanied," Leubecher writes. "In Schleswig-Holstein, for example, the federal relief amount for 2017 was only 11.9 million euros, which is only one-tenth of the financial expenditure."

The German government has disclosed that nearly half of 'unaccompanied minors' admitted into the country are actually over the age of 18.

Nevertheless, German taxpayers can be on the hook for the 'upbringing' of a 'child' migrant until they reach the age of 27 in certain situations - at which point they can transition into adult welfare programs.

"The term 'unaccompanied minor refugee' used for young migrants should not be taken literally; 43 percent are already grown according to official information," Leubecher reports. "Foreigners arriving without parents may stay in the youth welfare service after the age of 18, if carers and youth welfare offices find a special need."

"According to the Association of Towns and Municipalities, the Social Code allows adult foreigners to be cared for by the child and youth welfare service until the age of 27 in exceptional cases."

Taking this data into consideration, a 17-year-old migrant arriving in Germany could easily cost over $500,000 to taxpayers in their first 10 years.

The vast majority of migrants remain unemployed, and the German Federal Employment Agency recently admitted that at least 74% of 'refugees' are only fit for 'menial labor,' having no formal training or professional experience - or ability to communicate in German.

Mitteldeutsche Zeitung reported in December, 2017, that unemployment amongst migrants residing in the Salzlandkreis district of Saxony-Anhalt was above 96%.

Germany's commissioner for immigration, refugees and integration told the Financial Times that he expects three-quarters of migrants to remain unemployed for at least five more years, and "for many others we will need up to 10."

Despite the growing mountain of evidence to the contrary, mainstream media and globalist figureheads will continue to inundate the public with propaganda about the economic importance of opening Western countries to an ever-increasing flow of immigrants - legal or otherwise - from the Third World.

