President Trump blasted leftist extremists while vowing to restore law and order to combat anarchy in response to what some are calling the beginnings a soft civil war.



“In recent days we have heard shameless attacks on our courageous law enforcement officers,” Trump wrote on social media. “Extremist Democrat politicians have called for the complete elimination of ICE. Leftwing Activists are trying to block ICE officers from doing their jobs and publicly posting their home addresses – putting these selfless public servants in harm’s way. These radical protesters want ANARCHY – but the only response they will find from our government is LAW AND ORDER!”

The President’s comments come amidst a dangerous escalation in rhetoric and actions from left wing radicals who are threatening and initiating confrontations with federal employees and Trump supporters.

Examples from just the last week include actor Peter Fonda’s slew of tweets calling for sexual abuse and abduction of 12-year-old Barron Trump and DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielson, Congresswoman Maxine Waters encouraging mobs to accost Trump cabinet members, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and her family being ejected and stalked out of a Virginia eatery, and a Florida man calling the office of Congressman Brian Mast and vowing to kill Mast’s children.

A chilling montage of leftist belligerence has been compiled by the Daily Caller -

The GOP has released a powerful new campaign ad highlighting similar harbingers of a brewing ‘revolution’ -

While Infowars has long warned of coming chaotic times and documented the warning signs, acceptance that the United States may have entered an era of real turbulence has reached the mainstream.

USA Today published an article titled, “Is America headed toward a civil war? Sanders, Nielsen incidents show it has already begun,” and political scientist Thomas Schaller told Bloomberg, “I think we're at the beginning of a soft civil war. I don't know if the country gets out of it whole."

A new Rasmussen poll found that a third of American voters believe it’s likely the U.S. will find itself in a civil war in the next five years, and 59% are concerned that Trump-haters will resort to violence.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst