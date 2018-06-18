President Donald Trump called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to discuss diplomatic relations and the importance of border security.

New US ambassador to Hungary, David Cornstein, is scheduled to arrive in Budapest soon, and President Trump capitalized upon the occasion to reach out to his European counterpart.

Contents of the conversation were relayed by Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó to state media.

“The two leaders had spoken about the importance of border defense, and that they had agreed that a country which is unable to defend its own borders can no longer remain a country at all,” reports Kormany.

“The Minister said that the US president encouraged Mr. Orbán to strongly defend Hungary’s southern border. Mr. Orbán reassured the President that Hungary is committed to continuing its current migration policy and will defend its borders.”

Many have nicknamed Orbán the ‘Hungarian Trump,’ however, Orbán recently commenced his fourth term as prime minister and has been successful in implementing stiff immigration controls as well as a highly effective border fence - all with the overwhelming support of Magyar voters and an increasingly popular governing coalition.

The fiercely patriotic Orbán blends civic nationalism, cultural protectionism and championing of Christian principles in a manner that has elevated him to iconic status on the world stage, while also drawing equally intense revulsion from Brussels, the ‘Soros mafia network’ and leftist-globalists.

During a recent interview on Hungarian radio, Orbán warned "a high tide [of migration] is coming," asserting that illegal aliens and human traffickers are exploiting the Balkan peninsula once again, presenting a revived security challenge for EU nations on the southeastern frontier.

“If the Serbians need any assistance in handling migration,” he said, “then we’ll give all the help we can.”

Italy’s new interior minister, Matteo Salvini, praised Hungary for its work in defending the EU’s external border - a role that Orbán and his administration have vowed to fill unwaveringly, and for which they will likely receive more support than in 2015 with the ascension of nationalists in neighboring nations such as Austria, Italy, and potentially Slovenia.

Dan Lyman: