On a day labeled the "Super Tuesday" of the primary season, voters went to the polls to determine which candidates will advance to the critical general election in November.

Alabama

Republican Representative Martha Roby has been forced into a run-off against ex-Democratic former Representative Bobby Bright after failing to garner 50 percent of the vote. Roby drew headlines when she declared she would not vote for President Trump following the release of the Access Hollywood tape.

Roby's turn against President Trump was, as one Republican strategist described, "political suicide." Despite her vulnerability, Bright has been forced to defend his vote for Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker at the start of his only term in the House back in 2009.

California

While Republicans avoided disaster in California by securing a top-of-the-ticket candidate in businessman John Cox, who is running to replace term-limited Democratic Governor Jerry Brown, shifting demographics and an energized far-left in the state leave several Republican-held House seats won by Hillary Clinton in 2016 vulnerable to flipping.

Despite a crowded field of candidates in several critical districts, Democrats were able to avoid being locked out of any district, increasing their prospects of capturing seats critical for the party's goal of recapturing the House. Hillary Clinton won seven seats in California currently held by Republicans.

Cox's strong second place showing ahead of former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa marks a victory for President Donald Trump, who endorsed Cox on Twitter and urged Republican voters to rally behind him. A top-of-the-ballot candidate is critical to keep Republican voters interested, as a decline in turnout of even one percent could be enough to cost the party control of several contested House seats.

While Cox's second-place showing will deprive Democrats of an all-Democrat general election, Cox faces an incredibly uphill campaign against Democratic Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom.

Iowa

Democratic hopes to retake the House fall on Iowa's 3rd district, where Republican David Young faces a tough campaign for reelection. He will face small business owner Cindy Axne, who defeated Bernie Sanders-backed Pete D'Alessandro.

Mississippi

Incumbent Senator Roger Wicker easily won the Republican primary in his bid for reelection. He was previously facing a strong challenge from state Senator Chris McDaniels, who withdrew from the race to run in the election to replace the state's other Republican Senator, Thad Cochran, who resigned from office citing health issues.

Montana

Incumbent Democratic Senator Jon Tester drew the ire of President Trump when he tanked the nomination of Ronnie Jackson to lead the Department of Veteran's Affairs. In light of President Trump's 20 percent margin of victory in 2016, Tester is incredibly vulnerable as he seeks reelection.

State Auditor Matt Rosendale defeated former judge Russ Fagg, businessman Troy Downing and state Senator Al Olszewski in the Republican primary. Rosendale, who was endorsed by Cruz and Paul, ran as a strong supporter of President Trump, but faced criticism for only having moved to the state from Maryland 20 years ago.

New Mexico

Republican Governor Susanna Martinez is term-limited, leaving the seat a prime opportunity for Democrats to flip. Representative Michelle Lujan Grisham, the current chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, is the presumptive favorite when she faces Republican Representative Steve Pearce in November.

While Grisham's House seat is safely Democratic, Pearce's district is a possible pick-up opportunity for Democrats. State Representative Yvette Herrell, who was endorsed by the House Freedom Caucus, will seek to keep the seat in Republican hands when she faces Democratic attorney Xochitl Torres Small.

New Jersey

While incumbent Democratic Senator Bob Menendez won his party's primary, nearly 40 percent of primary voters cast their ballot for Lisa McCormick, a virtually unknown local newspaper publisher who never filed a campaign finance report with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The incredibly poor showing leaves Menendez, who was admonished by the Senate Select Committee on Ethics after failing to report gifts he received from a Florida doctor, weakened as he enters the general election against Republican Bob Hugin, though Hugin is still the underdog in deeply blue New Jersey.

Establishment Democrats were grateful after their preferred candidate, state Senator Jeff Van Drew, defeated three other candidates to run against Republican Seth Grossman in the race to succeed retiring Republican Representative Frank LoBiondo.

President Trump carried LoBiondo's 2nd congressional district after it previously went for Obama twice, and the national Democratic Party acknowledges its path to retaking the House depends on winning districts in the New York and New Jersey suburbs.

Trump narrowly carried the 5th district as well, where incumbent Democrat Josh Gottheimer will face Republican John McCann. McCann, who was endorsed by former Trump administration official Sebastian Gorka and Students for Trump, defeated former Bogota Mayor Steve Lonegan in the primary. Lonegan was endorsed by Senators Ted Cruz and Rand Paul, after having worked on Cruz's presidential campaign in 2016.

Mike Sherrill, a former federal prosecutor endorsed by the pro-gun control Giffords PAC, handedly won the Democratic primary in the 11th district to replace retiring Republican Representative Rodney Frelinghuysen. He will face state Assemblyman Jay Webber. While John McCain and Mitt Romney both carried the district by around five percent, Trump won by less than one percent, making the district a top Democratic target.

South Dakota

Representative Kristi Noem defeated state Attorney General Marty Jackley in the incredibly contentious Republican primary to replace term-limited Governor Dennis Daugaard. Despite the acrimonious nature of the primary, the seat is considered safe for Republicans.