A 15-year-old aspiring police officer was stabbed to death by members of a Dominican gang known for having illegal aliens in its ranks, according to reports.



In what NYPD Chief Terence Monahan is calling “among the most brutal crimes I've seen in my 36-year career,” Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was ambushed and hauled out of a Bronx bodega by suspects wielding knives and machetes and “slaughtered like an animal on the street," his family is paraphrased as saying.

The story and chilling surveillance video have shocked local residents and law enforcement alike due to the extreme savagery displayed by the killers, who were later identified as members of a Dominican gang called the ‘Trinitarios’ by fellow members, who reportedly apologized to the victim’s family, saying they ‘had the wrong person.’

Derek Grullon, the boyfriend of Guzman-Feliz’s sister, told the New York Post that they had received social media messages from the Trinitarios ‘top leader,’ who assured the grieving family that the guilty members had been kicked out.

“I’m sorry,” the Trinitario reportedly said in a Snapchat message. “I know it doesn’t mean a lot. It wasn’t supposed to be him.”

NYPD sources have confirmed to the Post that Trinitarios are suspected in the slaying, as well as the subsequent stabbing of a 14-year-old, also in the Bronx.

“The stabbing murder of this young man is among the most brutal crimes I’ve seen in my 36-year career,” NYPD Chief Monahan tweeted with an accompanying video of the crime, asking for help identifying suspects.

The stabbing murder of this young man is among the most brutal crimes I’ve seen in my 36yr career. @NYPDDetectives are working hard to capture these killers, but we also need your help. Watch this video and call #800577TIPS with any information you can provide. #JUSTICEFORJUNIOR pic.twitter.com/h6QxmGtEsx — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) June 23, 2018

NYPD has arrested five suspects and anticipates additional apprehensions.

According to a recent report by the Center For Immigration Studies, more than 500 DACA recipients whose statuses were revoked due to criminal or gang involvement were still at large in the US - some of whom were known to belong to Trinitarios.

A 2008 report in the Post warned that Trinitarios, comprised largely of second-generation Dominican teens, were recruiting heavily in New York and New Jersey schools.

“The Trinitarios are considered the fastest-growing gang in New York and renowned for using machetes and violence to make a statement,” a gang investigator said at the time.

The heinous killing of yet another innocent American by vicious Hispanic gang members comes at a time when the debate over immigration and border control is reaching a crescendo, as leftists simultaneously demand open borders and defend “animals” in murderous posses like MS-13 and Trinitarios.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst