Former congressman Ron Paul questions the sincerity of liberals raging over family separation at the border by describing it as "good politics."

During his Liberty Report broadcast on Wednesday, Paul described the situation at the border as the perfect political issue for liberals to place the blame on President Trump.





"Our borders are a mess as if that is not something new," the former congressman spoke while mentioning that the children are adding a new twist to the conflict. "It has really lead to a lot of confusion."

"Except for the liberals. The liberals are using this for the hill and it's the perfect political issue for the liberals and of course, it's easy to blame Trump."

Ron Paul explained that these types of conditions for how people are treated at the border have existed for quite some time and it's hard to believe that the emotionally driven pushback against Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration enforcement is anything but "good politics."

"There's nothing new in the law but I'll tell you what, this is good politics, this is demagoguing going on," said Paul. "So, I'm a skeptic. I don't believe it's all about the children in a sincere way."

The former congressman would add that the coverage playing out in the news over family separation at the border rings the same tune of political motivation as “Russiagate."

“Most of what we are seeing now is politics just like Russiagate… it turns out Russia probably had very little to do with the campaign,” he said.

Later in the discussion with his co-host Daniel McAdams, Paul said that the trainloads and long lines of people traveling through Central America and Mexico to the U.S. southern border aren't forming spontaneously, rather it is a well-organized effort by the cultural Marxists and George Soros.

"That is well organized, and it is well organized by - I believe - the cultural Marxists."

Paul added:

I was looking up a little bit on George Soros, he's a smart man made a lot of money, but he happens to believe in a society that is quite different than a libertarian society ... It is known that he has spent on efforts to remake the world $32 billion of his own money ... and money from his organizations, they have to be used, whether if it's in Europe where (migrants) move in massively - I just don't believe that is spontaneous.