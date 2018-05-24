The French government announced it is preparing to ‘evacuate’ encampments along canals in Paris where nearly 2,500 migrants have settled in tents and makeshift shelters.

The intervention marks the 35th ‘eviction’ of over 28,000 migrants from squatter camps since 2015, as the crisis continues to overwhelm France’s capital city.

Illegal aliens from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Sudan and beyond have quickly piled up on the banks of the Saint-Martin and Saint-Denis canals, clogging pathways that are traditionally used by Parisians for recreation and leisurely relaxation, but have been turned into open-air toilets and washing facilities.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has warned that the number of vagrants could quickly eclipse 3,000, while also asserting that French people must accept the degradation of their environment as an inevitability.

“We're lying to the French by saying this is a temporary crisis that we'll fix with an immigration law," Hidalgo said. "Let's be practical: Find shelter for the people sleeping in the camps, and then we can look at their situations.”

The popular ‘Grand Paris’ running event was recently canceled due to safety hazards presented by the camps, which sprawl across the race route, as we reported at Infowars Europe earlier this month.

"It seems to us unfeasible to cross these camps today because the passage is impossible, and it is difficult to pass a race in the middle of a refugee camp,” race officials explained. “Sport remains to us a great social vector. It must not become a source of exclusion.”

Ironically, the migrants themselves are shocked by the squalor, crime and despair they have helped introduce to the ‘City of Light.’

“Teachers in school taught us about France and what a wonderful place it was,” one young migrant told The Local France. “I didn't think it would be like this.”

There are currently no clear plans for these ‘evacuated’ migrants once they have been removed, but precedent indicates that a 36th intervention is likely not far off.

Paris will host the 2024 Summer Olympics, but a string of recent terror attacks, frequent civil unrest, and a clear inability to effectively mitigate migrant-related complications could create a toxic environment for the international contest.

