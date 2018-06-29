Activist and filmmaker Michael Moore said he "cries" every day after reading the news, all while spreading debunked news himself.

During an interview the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Moore asserted that he is in tears on a daily basis during the Trump presidency.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“When you read the paper every day, or you watch the news, do you ever cry? Do you ever tear up?” Moore asked Colbert. “Does this ever happen to you these days?”

Colbert asserted that it does happen to him.

“It happens to me now, every day,” Moore said. “When are people going to get off the couch and when are we going to rise up?”

“Trump is not going to leave. He plans to be re-elected. He loves the term ‘president for life.’ The only way we’re going to stop this is eventually we’re all going to have to put our bodies on the line. You’re going to have to be willing to do this.”

“I do know the people will rise up,” Moore continued. “What would you do if they snatched your children from you? How would you respond to that? That’s how we all have to start responding.”

Just minutes earlier, Moore shared fake news with the audience, proclaiming that young illegal alien children are being forced to appear in court without legal representation.

“They have ruled now that toddlers must appear in these immigration courts alone - they cannot have an advocate or a lawyer or anybody with them,” Moore claimed, as the crowd booed. “They bring in the 3- and 4- and 5-year-old, and they have to stand there alone in the docket. This is insanity!”

While some children are attending court proceedings without parents - as most are either orphans or arrive at the US border alone - there have been no rulings that prevent them from appearing with legal representation.

Many recent reports on the topic stem from a single article published by the Texas Tribune which states, “Leaders at three legal services organizations and a private firm confirmed that children are being served with notices to appear in court. They are not entitled to an attorney but rather are given a list of legal services organizations that might help them.”

Moore also claimed that “thousands of children are being kidnapped from their parents and put in jails” by immigration agents.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst