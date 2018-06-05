Jim Kenney, mayor of sanctuary city Philadelphia, has waded into a dispute between President Trump and the Eagles football squad, accusing Trump of not being a "true patriot” for disinviting the team from a White House visit.

Some Eagles players have used the traditional invitation to make a political statement regarding their opposition to the Trump administration and the President’s staunch position on showing due respect for the National Anthem.

It is reported that the team planned to send less than 10 players to the event - an affront to more 1,000 fans expected to be in attendance.

The President preempted the organization’s maneuver, canceling their invitation and announcing that the gathering will instead be used to “honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem.”

Mayor Kenney, a Democrat, took the opportunity to signal his offense with the President’s decision and lob a variety of insults on behalf of his city, which has actively provided aid and shelter to criminal illegal aliens since 2014.

An official statement from the Philadelphia Mayor’s office reads as follows:

The Eagles call the birthplace of our democracy home, so it’s no surprise that this team embodies everything that makes our country and our city great. Their athletic accomplishments on the field led to [a] historic victory this year. Fans all across the country rallied behind them because we like to root for the underdog and we feel joy when we see the underdogs finally win. I’m equally proud of the Eagles’ activism off the field. These are players who stand up for the causes they believe in and who contribute in meaningful ways to their community. They represent the diversity of our nation—a nation in which we are free to express our opinions.

Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our President is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend.

City Hall is always open for a celebration.

The City of Philadelphia and the Department of Justice are currently locked in a legal battle over the federal government’s move to withhold funding from cities which do not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement - otherwise known as ‘sanctuary cities.’

After a brief period in 2015 when former mayor Michael Nutter reversed the city's sanctuary policies, Mayor Kenney immediately reinstated them on his first day in office.

Philadelphia’s Office of Immigrant Affairs website explains: “There is no legal or uniform definition of what constitutes a ‘sanctuary city.’ We do not use that term. We are a ‘Welcoming City.’ We do not allow our City employees, including police officers, to ask about the documentation status of people they encounter.”

The modified event for Eagles fans will take place at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the White House, where the United States Marine Band and United States Army Chorus are slated to perform patriotic American music.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst