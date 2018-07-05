Outspoken conservative actor James Woods was dropped by his talent agent via email, according to messages posted by Woods on Twitter.

Woods shared a portion of the politically-charged exchange with his 1.58 million followers, adding, “So this email from my agent (a political liberal) today…”

So this email from my agent (a political liberal) today... pic.twitter.com/RLXUWi9no8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018

“It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic,” wrote Ken Kaplan, a partner at the Gersh Agency in Los Angeles. “I don’t want to represent you anymore. I mean I could go on a rant but you know what I’d say.”

Woods also posted his response to Kaplan, opting to politely identify intolerance for difference of opinion in a courteous manner.

My response: “Dear Ken, I don’t actually. I was thinking if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.” https://t.co/nEe8OMaWb2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018

Woods, a former Democrat, has been credited with inspiring the new #WalkAway campaign with a statements explaining his decision to leave the party and the modern liberal movement.

“James, how did you not get taken in & get fooled by the Democratic Party like so many other people?” a Twitter user asked Woods last year.

I was for years, until #Clinton was impeached. Every single #Democrat without exception stood behind a convicted perjurer. That was the end. https://t.co/FSQpoBXAAt — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 22, 2017

Woods has since used the #WalkAway hashtag on multiple occasions, bringing massive exposure to the meme and those who share their stories of rejecting leftism.

In late 2017, Woods announced that he was retiring from acting due to being placed on a figurative blacklist for his anti-leftist views and commentary.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst