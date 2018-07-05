Outspoken conservative actor James Woods was dropped by his talent agent via email, according to messages posted by Woods on Twitter.

Woods shared a portion of the politically-charged exchange with his 1.58 million followers, adding, “So this email from my agent (a political liberal) today…”

 

“It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic,” wrote Ken Kaplan, a partner at the Gersh Agency in Los Angeles. “I don’t want to represent you anymore. I mean I could go on a rant but you know what I’d say.”

Woods also posted his response to Kaplan, opting to politely identify intolerance for difference of opinion in a courteous manner.

Woods, a former Democrat, has been credited with inspiring the new #WalkAway campaign with a statements explaining his decision to leave the party and the modern liberal movement.

“James, how did you not get taken in & get fooled by the Democratic Party like so many other people?” a Twitter user asked Woods last year.

Woods has since used the #WalkAway hashtag on multiple occasions, bringing massive exposure to the meme and those who share their stories of rejecting leftism.

In late 2017, Woods announced that he was retiring from acting due to being placed on a figurative blacklist for his anti-leftist views and commentary.

Dan Lyman: