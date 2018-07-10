While President Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh unsurprisingly drew condemnation from Democrats and far-left activists, many conservatives and libertarians claim Trump "bowed to the elite in Washington."

"I'm disappointed in the president because this is not the type of person that he said he would pick. Justice Gorsuch was," declared Judge Andrew Napolitano on Fox News. "This person is the heart and soul of the D.C. establishment against whom the president railed."

Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, now a contributor for CNN, claimed Trump "bowed to the elite in Washington" by selecting the Republican establishment's preferred nominee.

"He is from Washington," Santorum said. "He is the establishment pick. He is the Bush pick. It just seems like Trump in this case just bowed to the elite in Washington. I think that's going to rub a lot of people the wrong way."

Kavanaugh once served as the White House staff secretary to President George W. Bush and was nominated by Bush to serve on the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

While he was disappointed in the selection, Santorum noted he did not believe conservative disappointment will, or should, lead to the defeat of Kavanaugh's nomination.

"I don't think it's going to be a game changer, but I think it's not a, 'Yeah, let's go get them,' kind of moment for Trump," he said.

Representative Justin Amash, a libertarian-leaning Republican from Michigan, criticized Kavanaugh's record on government surveillance, specifically his ruling in 2015 that found the government's mass collection of metadata "consistent with the Fourth Amendment."

"Future decisions on the constitutionality of government surveillance of Americans will be huge. We can’t afford a rubber stamp for the executive branch," Amash tweeted.

Kavanaugh is not another Gorsuch—not even close. Disappointing pick, particularly with respect to his #4thAmendment record. Future decisions on the constitutionality of government surveillance of Americans will be huge. We can’t afford a rubber stamp for the executive branch. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) July 10, 2018

Senator Rand Paul echoed similar concerns about Kavanaugh's record on government surveillance, but vowed to consider the nomination "with an open mind."