Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán says that demographics and birth rates are top priorities for his new administration.

In an interview on Hungarian public radio, PM Orbán detailed plans to foster a pro-family culture that will enable Magyars to reproduce at a level that guarantees their existence deep into the future - an idea that is anathema across the West, where birth rates in most countries have fallen below sustainable levels and native populations are being replaced by floods of migrants.

"My first priority is something we’re all aware of, something we all know - yet something that, during our everyday struggles, we rarely concern ourselves with, because its long-term nature means that it doesn’t dominate people’s thinking," Orbán said. "This is the societal phenomenon called demography."

He said his concerns are focused chiefly upon "how many children are born to Hungarian women; how many children we raise together; whether there will be a Hungarian future; whether the Hungarian nation will survive biologically and numerically; what we must do to stop the decline we clearly see in this area; and what we must do to change the fact that we have more funerals than christenings."

In his inaugural speech at the commencement of his fourth term as prime minister, Orbán unveiled his vision for a "21st Century Christian democracy," declaring that the "era of liberal democracy is over."

Advancement of that agenda will center on a "comprehensive family policy, which will be preceded by a national consultation on starting families and raising children."

"Christian democracy can defend us from migration, it protects our borders and supports our families," he said.

In comparison, Norway recently reported its lowest birth rate in 33 years - while still experiencing population growth due to immigration.

While most Western countries are already falling far short of sustainable birth rates, which is generally accepted to be at least 2.1 children per family, the United Nations conservatively projects that Africa's population will explode beyond four billion by 2100, accounting for a third of the world total.

Comparatively, UN projections for High-Income Countries and Middle-Income Countries reflect declining populations by 2100, while Low-Income Countries will continue to experience exponential growth.

A Global Strategic Trends report released by the UK Ministry of Defence stated, “In sub-Saharan Africa alone, some 60 million people are expected to move from ‘desertified’ areas to northern Africa and Europe by 2020, and this figure is highly likely to increase out to 2045.”

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst