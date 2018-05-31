British journalist Katie Hopkins warns that the United Kingdom is at the brink of political revolution in the wake of Tommy Robinson’s shocking arrest and imprisonment - and subsequent media blackout.

Appearing with political commentator Tucker Carlson, Hopkins expressed her dismay and concern with events unfolding in her homeland as the government ramps up Orwellian treatment of its own citizens and foreigners who expose the Islamization of the UK and European continent at large.

Check out part of my interview with @KTHopkins on jailed British journalist Tommy Robinson. pic.twitter.com/xf4nYjs5Oa — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 31, 2018



“[Tommy] was outside the court, he was reporting on the trial of a grooming gang - or as I would call it, a ‘rape squad’ - it’s a cause that he’s believed in for so many years, and he’s one of those people who have been calling this out relentlessly despite all of the slurs that are made against him,” Hopkins explained. “And yet, within five hours, he was arrested, he was tried, and he was sent to prison for 13 months - and none of us were allowed to talk about it, write about it, or mention it because there was also a ban on any of the media speaking about it.”

“These are very dark times in the UK; it’s a very curious feeling in this country at this moment, and I would say the country is on a knife edge. There is a real sense now that we are against our own government, that the establishment is working against us, and in order to cleanse voices it doesn’t like, it will put them inside for as long as it needs to to shut them up.”

Hopkins asserted that while she doesn’t fully agree with Robinson’s approach, she wonders how ‘justice’ could be dealt so abruptly while Islamic grooming gangs and sexual predators often enjoy lengthy due process - and are sometimes even released with hardly a slap on the wrist.

“Even if you don’t like the guy, even if you don’t know the guy, surely there are some fundamental principles like, ‘Where was the swift justice for the victims of the grooming gangs? Where was the swift justice for the 11-year-old that was raped?’” she said. “I would also say, no matter what you think of Tommy - whether you love him, hate him, or don’t know him - throwing him in prison, when he is a guy who has repeatedly called out majority-Pakistani grooming gangs, that is a death sentence for Tommy Robinson.”

While many are concerned that Robinson could face attacks from Islamists while locked up, his colleague and confidant Caolan Robertson told Infowars that Robinson has been placed in a prison where he has many supporters, and faces a relatively smaller Islamist population inside.

During a prior imprisonment, Robinson reportedly learned that a bounty had been placed on his head and that fellow inmates planned to douse him in mixture of boiling water and sugar designed to ‘rip his face off.’

A petition calling upon the UK government to “Free Tommy Robinson” has blown past 500,000 signatures in just six days at the time of this writing.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst