A famous presidential historian warns that the aggressive confrontations against Trump officials and Republican politicians by far-left protestors are reminiscent of "some of the things that happened before the Civil War."

The White House Press Secretary being kicked out of a restaurant in Virginia is "a new disheartening sign of a country that is becoming more divided by the hour," said historian Michael Beschloss.

"It is almost beginning to sound like some of the things that happened before the Civil War. It’s a polarized country."

Some Democratic lawmakers were eager to fan the flames for more aggressive confrontation, most notably California Representative Maxine Waters, who called on her supporters to "push back" against Trump cabinet officials in public and tell them "they're not welcome anymore, anywhere."

"If you see anybody from that Cabinet — in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station — you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” she said at a rally on Saturday.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, a strong supporter of President Trump, was confronted by protestors affiliated with the far-left organization Organize Florida at least four times at a Tampa movie theater, where Bondi and a friend were attending the Mister Rogers' documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor?"

"When you’re violent and cursing and screaming and blocking me from walking into a movie, there’s something wrong," she said. "The next people are going to come with guns. That’s what’s going to happen."

Former Democratic Representative Tom Perriello, who lost reelection to his seat in Virginia in 2010, unsurprisingly leveled blame for the current environment on President Trump, who is "actively threatening, both in his rhetoric and his policies, the weak and the vulnerable."

"I think a different kind of response is needed. Now I happen to not think the politics of confrontation is most effective on that. But that’s a tactical question."

Talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, conversely, leveled blame for the political environment on the mainstream media and suggested the heated rhetoric will get someone killed.

"If the media keeps this up — if they keep up generating this hysteria — somebody’s going to get killed," he said. "I think we’re pretty close to somebody getting killed already, and I’m not being hyperbolic, and I’m not trying to call attention to myself. I’m genuinely worried about the out-of-control aspect of this."

"The news media’s fanning the flames."