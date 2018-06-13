Dutch opposition leader Geert Wilders announced his party will hold a 'Draw Mohammed' contest at Parliament in an effort to promote free speech for critics of Islam.

Wilders' Party For Freedom (PVV) will host the competition at their secure offices at the Netherlands Parliament in The Hague.

"Dutch Counter-terrorism Agency NCTV gives green light to Muhammad cartoon contest in secured PVV quarters of Dutch Parliament later this year," Wilders tweeted. "So that’s what we’re going to do and organize! With cartoonist/ex-Muslim Bosch Fawstin! Freedom of speech is most important of all!!"

Dutch Counter-terrorism Agency NCTV gives green light to Muhammad cartoon contest in secured PVV quarters of Dutch Parliament later this year. So that’s what we’re going to do and organize! With cartoonist/ex-Muslim Bosch Fawstin! Freedom of speech is most important of all!! pic.twitter.com/hOYdQBRLRl — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) June 12, 2018

Wilders included a sketch by American cartoonist and former Muslim, Bowsch Fawstin, which was the winning entry at a similar 'Draw Mohammed' contest in Garland, Texas, in 2015.

The Garland event, hosted by American journalist and anti-Islamization activist Pamela Geller, was attacked by armed jihadists who were gunned down by a lone security officer who likely prevented a much darker outcome had the assailants been able to enter the building.

Fawstin has been invited to serve as head judge at the PVV contest.

"'Reasonable' leftists respond to the new Mohammad cartoon contest by asking why we’re doing it, since Muslims will be offended," Fawstin tweeted in response to outrage over the announcement. "Muslims can be offended to death. That’s not the problem.

"Muslims MURDERING over cartoons is the problem. And that has to be defied by drawing Mohammad."

Wilders recently traveled to London to spearhead a protest on behalf of Tommy Robinson, currently a political prisoner in the UK due to his activism in exposing grooming gangs.

"We stand in full solidarity with Tommy, because like him, we are sick and tired of being silenced," Wilders proclaimed to a crowd of thousands at the rally. "I tell you, today we have a message for all the governments in the world, and our message is: We will not be silenced. We will not be intimidated!"

"We will never surrender. We will stand strong and do our duty. We will defend our civilization, and we will protect our people. And I tell you, to the governments: You can throw us in jail, but you will never defeat us, because, my friends, for every Tommy whom you imprison, thousands will rise up."

