Facebook has purged two popular pro-Trump Facebook pages over the Easter holiday weekend after the creator of both revealed his previously anonymous identity on the Milo Yiannopoulos podcast.

God Emperor Trump (GET) and its back-up account, God Emperor Trump II, boasted 330,000 and 75,000 followers respectively, before they were flushed down the memory hole under suspicious circumstances, as the tech giant continues its unbridled attack on free speech, conservatives, and Trump supporters.

After working anonymously behind the scenes for over two years, Tom Pappert, founder of both pages, took his identity public during a interview with Milo Yiannopoulos in which Milo warned that Facebook would likely penalize both of them for speaking poorly about the social media platform and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

"I know that Facebook watches this show because they punish me every time I've been mean about them," Yiannopoulos cautioned during the interview. "Something happens, and we get a warning."

Shortly after the broadcast, all admins of GET were removed, and control of GET was mysteriously turned over to Pakistani hackers who had previously commandeered the page for a short time in January, as Infowars reported, but hours later, the page was completely deleted from Facebook.

An FBI investigation was opened into the original hacking incident, and these latest developments have prompted Pappert's legal counsel to advise him to file copyright claims with Facebook and also contact the Attorney General of Kansas, where Pappert resides.

Pappert and GET's admins resorted to using their backup page to spread the word about GET's deletion, but GET II was permanently unpublished in a clearly intentional targeting by Facebook.

"We are mainstream conservative teens and 20-somethings who have been working on these pages since December of 2015," Pappert says. "We formed a company in 2017. And now Facebook has swept it out from under us, without any way to appeal their decision."

"With no way to contact Facebook, and the livelihood of several different people threatened, we are shocked and without many options."

This is not the first time Facebook has attempted to remove GET and Pappert from the platform, but it is the most aggressive - and potentially final - drop of the censorship hammer. A groundswell of support from social media users and coverage by alternative press have sufficed to rescue the page in the past.

Many believe Facebook has begun its swansong dive, as the shocking extent to which the privacy of its users is compromised comes to light.

"Since hitting its peak on Feb. 2, Facebook has lost an astonishing $100 billion in market capitalization," reported the New York Times last week. "Its stock was trading midweek at close to $153 a share, a decline of nearly 22 percent."

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst