Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán delivered a rousing speech to tens of thousands of Magyars on March 15, a national holiday commemorating their struggle for independence, in which he declared, "Our biggest battle is about to begin."

With just three weeks to go before parliamentary elections that will shape the future of Hungary and Europe at large, a crowd of "unprecedented numbers" turned out to Kossuth Square in Budapest to hear PM Orbán as he dedicated the lion's share of his address to the subject of immigration and the war for European-Christian culture.

"Africa wants to kick down our door, and Brussels is not defending us," Orbán warned. "Hungary and Europe face a mass migration wave which endangers the way of life of their peoples. Europe is under invasion. The situation is that those who don’t block migration at their borders will be lost."

"We are expected to willingly hand over [our country] within a few decades… to foreigners from other continents who don’t speak our language, respect our culture, our laws or way of life."

"We are fighting an enemy that is different from us. Not open, but hiding; not straightforward but crafty; not honest but base; not national but international; does not believe in working but speculates with money; does not have its own homeland but feels it owns the whole world," he continued, making a clear reference to the 'George Soros mafia.' "This is our homeland, our life, and since we don’t have another one, we will fight for it till the very end and we will never give it up."

Orbán reminded voters that their decision in the April 8 elections will affect not just Hungarians for the next four years, but also European civilization for many years to come. He asserted, "If Poland is strong, Hungary cannot be lost either," and compared the allied nations to 'ancient trees with entangled roots.'

The latest polls reflect dominating support for Orbán's Fidesz party, indicating that Magyars are strongly in favor of rigorous measures taken by the Hungarian government to shield the country from the migration crisis, while also fighting off immense pressure from the EU, Soros, and other powerful globalist forces to open their borders and accept virtually limitless 'refugee resettlement quotas.'

"Dear Hungarian youth, the homeland needs you," Orbán concluded. "Come and join us in our fight so that when you’ll need the homeland you’ll still have one."

"If the dike collapses and the water flows in, the cultural conquest will become irreversible."

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst