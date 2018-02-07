European globalists are preparing to "force" Central European nations to accept mandated migrant quotas and open borders, according to Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban.

Following a meeting with fellow Fidesz party officials, PM Orban posted a short video on Facebook summarizing the threat leveled by Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel at Hungary and allied governments, vowing to stand firm in defense of European civilization and Christian identity.

"The presidency of Fidesz has discussed yesterday the announcement of the Belgian prime minister, that they will - if necessary with force - obligate Central European countries, including Hungary, to accept migrants," Orban said. "According to their plan, this will happen in June at the summit of the prime ministers in Brussels."

"Our presidency has taken a stand: we cannot give in to extortion. We will fight those who want to change the Christian identity of Hungary and Europe."

WATCH | "We cannot give in to extortion. We will fight those who want to change the Christian identity of Hungary and Europe!" Hungarian patriot Viktor Orbán is standing up to the EU bullies who are trying to force illegal migrants onto his nation. Bravo! 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/AFbGTHrgtG — LEAVE.EU 🇬🇧 (@LeaveEUOfficial) February 7, 2018

Orban's statement comes partly in response to recent comments made by PM Michel in which he warned, "We have formulated an ultimatum against the countries of Visegrad (Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia) who refuse solidarity in welcoming migrants: in the absence of a consensus, we will use qualified majorities at the end of the first semester to decide without them."

As Infowars reported earlier this week, Hungary is also embroiled in a bitter battle with the United Nations in the development of a new treaty on migration, and is prepared to leave the negotiating table altogether, citing a total disregard for dissenting viewpoints by the unelected authoritarian body.

Hungarian officials have asserted that the global plan runs parallel to agendas being promoted by EU stooges like PM Michel along with the 'George Soros mafia network."

"The UN’s draft directive on migration is chillingly reminiscent of the European Union’s plans, against which the Hungarian government is also fighting," said Chief Security Advisor György Bakondi. "The opinions of the UN Secretary General with relation to the planned compact for migration are far from supported internationally. The Hungarian government has also protested against the fact that the UN Secretary General is putting the plan forward as his own standpoint on the global organization’s various forums without the existence of a consensus on the issue."

The EU continues to threaten and apply immense pressure upon the growing list of member states who reject disastrous immigration policies and migrant quotas, while simultaneously moving forward with the formation of an EU army.

While the new military coalition is being praised as a program to facilitate a 'common defense' for the superstate, one can only wonder how it might be applied to "force" dissident nations to comply with the diktats of the internationalists in Brussels.

Dan Lyman: