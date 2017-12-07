Hillary Clinton's campaign was warned multiple times of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct but proceeded to take money and support from the now disgraced Hollywood film producer.

Actress Lena Dunham and veteran journalist Tina Brown gave clear warnings to the Clinton campaign that Weinstein was an abuser of women and that it was unwise for Clinton to associate with him.

“I just want you to let you know that Harvey’s a rapist and this is going to come out at some point,” Dunham claims to have told Clinton's campaign’s deputy communications director.

The actress recalls adding, “I think it’s a really bad idea for him to host fund-raisers and be involved because it’s an open secret in Hollywood that he has a problem with sexual assault.”

reports Dunham's warning came in 2016 after she became alarmed over Weinstein's visible presence in the Clinton Campaign,the New York Times.

Editor and columnist Tina Brown asserted that she warned Clinton's inner circle in 2008 that Weinstein's misconduct around women had “escalated.”

"I was hearing that Harvey’s sleaziness with women had escalated since I left Talk in 2002 and she was unwise to be so closely associated with him,” Brown told the Times in an email.

Weinstein was a major Democratic party donor who shuffled tens of thousands of dollars into Hillary's 2016 presidential campaign.

donated enormous amounts of money Along with holding fundraisers in 2015 and 2016 to support Hillary's campaigns, Weinstein alsoto the Clinton Foundation.

In light of the initial allegations against the Hollywood producer, the Clinton campaign claimed they were “shocked” by the reports.

"We were shocked when we learned what he’d done,” Nick Merrill, Clinton’s communications director, said in a statement. "It’s despicable behavior, and the women that have come forward have shown enormous courage. As to claims about a warning, that’s something staff wouldn’t forget.”

While referring to the claims by Dunham, Merrill continued, “Only she can answer why she would tell them instead of those who could stop him."

Hillary came under fire when it took her five days to break her silence on the allegations against Weinstein, to which she claimed to be “shocked and appalled” by.

favorability among the American people The revelation that team Clinton was given multiple warnings of Weinstein's alleged abuse towards women is yet another wrench in the gears for the self-proclaimed champion of women, Hillary, who'sis steadily on the decline.