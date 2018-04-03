Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache has announced that new policies incorporating swift and stringent action against criminal migrants will be implemented, and those who commit offenses of physical violence or sexual assault must face deportation.



Using language that may seem like common sense to many, Strache stands in stark contrast to many of his contemporaries across Europe.

"In our government program, we have agreed to introduce tougher punishments for sex offenders and violent criminals," Strache said in a video address to the Austrian public. "Nearly every day, we read about sexual assaults, especially by asylum seekers."

"Austrian penalties are downright ridiculous. The deterrent here is zero."

Adding that prior increases in penalties had been completely ineffective in preventing the on-going surge in crime, Strache asserted, "We have to be even more restrictive."

Strache identified migrants as being the perpetrators of many violent attacks in Austria, pointing out that children, the elderly and even the police are often the victims of "extreme brutality" at the hands of particularly savage foreigners - especially Afghans and Chechens. Islam is the overwhelmingly dominant ideology in Chechnya and Afghanistan.

"There is a total lack of respect," Strache said. "To then still talk about possible integration, or how important migration is for us - as some theorists or leftists still believe and claim - knocks the bottom out of the barrel. Anyone who attacks officials, or also health personnel, must be punished with the full force of the law."

"And for strangers who seek protection here, and then think they must stand up against the state, I have but one answer: immediate and consequent deportation. Such persons have forfeited any right of residence, protection, assistance or asylum in Austria."

"Let us proceed together and show such perpetrators that Austria will no longer tolerate this," Strache concluded.

Strache serves alongside Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in what is considered the most 'right wing' coalition government in Western Europe, and the shift in immigration policy is unmistakable.

While Kurz is considered an immigration hardliner, his policies pale in comparison with those of Strache, who has called for sub-zero migration to Austria and for migrants to be treated as uninvited invaders - positions that sit far closer to the mainstream with Europeans than mainstream media would have the public believe.

“We do not need an upper limit, nor a halving of the upper limit – we need a zero-migration, in fact, a minus-migration, because of all the illegals and criminals who are in the country,” Strache said last year. “Let us put an end to this policy of Islamisation… otherwise we Austrians, we Europeans will come to an abrupt end."

Austria will assume the presidency of the European Council in the second half of 2018, and Chancellor Kurz will host a summit for European leaders on migration and security for September 20.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst