The mayor of Escondido, California - a legal immigrant from Lebanon, has slammed Sacramento's decision to declare the entire state as a sanctuary for illegal immigrants and criminals



Mayor Sam Abed expressed his outrage at the direction of California in an interview on Fox Newsover the weekend, warning that the once-Golden State is regressing into third world status under Democrat leadership.

"I came to this country 30-plus years ago - I came here for the American dream, I came here to live safely with my family, and here, I'm fighting for our sovereignty and to keep our community safe," Abed told host Neil Cavuto. "This is insanity. This doesn't happen in any country in the world."

"California now is sanctuary for poverty, for illegal immigration, for illegal criminals. We have 12% of the [country's] population, and we have 30% of the welfare. 25% of the homeless in the nation are in California. And now we're going to harbor illegal criminals."

"Those policies, collectively, will make California a third world country," he continued. "I believe the entire country under President Trump is going to prosper, and I think California is going to retreat under these policies."

Abed addressed the escalating conflict between California lawmakers and the Trump administration, as radical socialists and internationalists who have commandeered key positions within state and local governments threaten to punish those who do not comply with new sanctuary policies that directly subvert federal law and place American citizens in grave peril.

"We are extremely concerned with Governor Brown and state legislators of going so far - they've crossed the line," Abed said. "We're no longer talking about giving illegal immigrants financial support, we're no longer talking about welfare, we're no longer talking about the economy - we are talking about the safety of our families and residents."

"If California becomes a sanctuary state, that will affect every city, and every community - not only in California, but in the entire nation. They're going to move around."

Escondido is just one of many municipalities gearing up for a fight with Sacramento after tiny Los Alamitos unleashed the first salvo when its city council voted to reject the new sanctuary lawslast month, which "may be in direct conflict with federal laws and the Constitution." Huntington Beach, Yorba Linda, Fountain Valley, and Aliso Viejo have all pursued similar action, and the Orange County Board of Supervisors recently voted to join a lawsuitbrought by the Department of Justice against California.

My Administration stands in solidarity with the brave citizens in Orange County defending their rights against California's illegal and unconstitutional Sanctuary policies. California's Sanctuary laws.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

The Orange County Sheriff's Department has also announced that they are implementing protocols to aid Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in repudiation of Sacramento's orders.

In response, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra threatened to arrestOC Sheriff Sandra Hutchens.

Becerra also issued a shocking warning to California employers that his office would pursue penalties and fines of up to $10,000 if they cooperated with federal immigration authorities.

California is currently collapsing under the weight of radical policies that have led to runaway budget deficits, crippling taxation and rampant corruption, an exploding homeless populationand drug use, water shortages and wild fires- all of which have precipitated a snowballing mass exodusfrom the former paradise to more affordable, stable states such as Arizona and Texas.

Dan Lyman:Follow @CitizenAnalyst