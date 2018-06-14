The transfer of political prisoner Tommy Robinson to a high-threat, Muslim-heavy prison has sparked international backlash, with patriots and political figureheads warning the UK government will be held accountable if Robinson is attacked or killed while incarcerated.

Former Breitbart London editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam reports that the order to relocate Robinson may have originated in the UK's Home Office, which is responsible for policing, immigration, and security and is now run by Home Secretary Sajid Javid, the first Brit of Pakistani-Muslim heritage to hold the position.

"UPDATE: I am told the decision to move Tommy Robinson from a relatively safe prison to a highly unsafe one came from the [UK Home Office] — which means people need to be asking questions of [Sajid Javid], Britain’s new Home Secretary," Kassam tweeted.

UPDATE: I am told the decision to move Tommy Robinson from a relatively safe prison to a highly unsafe one came from the @ukhomeoffice — which means people need to be asking questions of @sajidjavid, Britain’s new Home Secretary. #FreeTommy — Raheem (@RaheemKassam) June 13, 2018

Dutch MP and opposition leader Geert Wilders reacted to the news by pointing a tweet at Javid and UK Prime Minister Theresa May, demanding they #FreeTommy immediately or be held liable if he suffers physical injury.

"If this is true [Sajid David] and [Theresa May] than Tommy is in serious life threatening danger," Wilders said. "If he’s hurt you will have blood on your hands and people all over the world will hold you accountable. Be wise and release him. Now."

If this is true @sajidjavid and @theresa_may than Tommy is in serious life threatening danger. If he’s hurt you will have blood on your hands and people all over the world will hold you accountable. Be wise and release him. Now.#TommyRobinson #FreeTommy #Tommy #Freedom https://t.co/9VYaNCtR2k — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) June 13, 2018

British MEP Janice Atkinson retweeted Wilders, while also calling for answers from Javid.

"It takes foreign politicians to highlight UK’s human rights violations," Atkinson wrote. "[Sajid Javid] we require a response."

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has released an official statement on the Congressional Record regarding Robinson's plight, and also tweeted directly to President Trump to raise awareness for the latest developments.

"[President Trump], I'm concerned about the arrest & conviction of Tommy Robinson in Great Britain," Rep. Gosar wrote. "British Gov’t seems more interested in covering up rape than seeking truth."

A petition to 'Free Tommy Robinson' has accrued more than 600,000 signatures at the time of this writing and can be found HERE.

Contributions to Tommy Robinson's legal fund can be made HERE.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst

