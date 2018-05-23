Paramedics have been issued a list of over 200 'no-go zones' in the Australian state of Victoria, home to Melbourne and the country's second highest population.

Data released by Ambulance Victoria in response to a freedom-of-information act reflects a total of 229 localities - which could include single addresses or entire regions - where emergency medical personnel are at-risk if they enter.

An additional six locations are flagged due to "previous violent incidents and unpredictable behavior," and require that Ambulance Victoria staff must be accompanied by a police escort due to "aggressive dogs at the premises, weapons on the premises, unsafe houses, verbal threats of aggression and actual assaults."

Local media reports that many of the areas listed are "scenes where groups have been known to gather and commit violent crimes."

Infowars consulted with Australian activist and political blogger, Kirralie Smith, to better understand some of the underlying issues fueling the surge in crime and related effects.

"I'd say there are probably two things - there is the drug culture in some of those suburbs, but you also have the enclaves," Smith said. "Multiculturalism has failed because we've insisted that all these cultures remain independent and withdrawn, and there's no motivation, no incentive for integration, and so we have these enclaves all around the country where groups of people are importing their own problems from their own countries - African nations, Middle Eastern nations, you name it."

Smith said she is receiving messages from citizens around the country saying that scenarios similar to Victoria's are playing out in every Australian state.

"It's so disappointing that we've now reached this point in our culture and in our history where political correctness is usurping common sense, decency, civility - and it's going to be at really great expense, and I think a backlash at some point," she said.

Smith asserted that a lax justice system is also to blame, adding that government officials focus an increasing amount of energy on neo-Marxist agendas while turning a blind eye to budding crises in health care and crime.

Another Australian source who resides in Victoria concurred with Smith's contention, saying, "The government tries to play down things like Apex gangs and stuff like that, while regular cops get on with their job and hopefully sort them out, but it all falls apart at the courts. We don't get a say in how the courts run at all."

In a discussion about the 'no-go zones' on the Australian morning show Sunrise, radio broadcaster Alan Jones expressed his shock and disgust with the situation and its handling, correlating it to similar issues in many parts of Europe.

"The response of the government must be to say, 'We are not going to have any of suburbs of Melbourne, or anywhere in Australia, where people feel that they are unsafe when they move,' and they've got to be able to guarantee that," Jones said. "Goodness me, this is like the suburbs of Paris where people are frightened to go because of Muslim rioters. It's unbelievable."

The Victorian government recently announced that it will begin categorizing attacks on emergency service workers with the same classification as murder and rape.

