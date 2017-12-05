The FBI agent removed from Mueller's Russia probe for sending anti-Trump text messages was responsible for changing a key phrase in former FBI Director Comey's description of how Hillary Clinton handled classified information.

In a rare instance of honesty, CNN admitted that Peter Strzok, who had his political biases exposed after Special Counsel Mueller learned that he had exchanged anti-Trump texts with a colleague, was responsible for making the language change in Comey's final statement to describe Clinton’s email abuses as "extremely careless" rather than the original language of "grossly negligent."

As Zero Hedge notes, the change made by Strzok potentially single-handedly saved Hillary from prosecution since "gross negligence" in handling the nation’s intelligence can be punished criminally with prison time or fines as opposed to "extremely careless" which has no legal definition.

According to Section 793 of federal law, "gross negligence" with respect to the handling of national defense documents is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Former FBI director James Comey's final statement on Clinton's email scandal made it clear that the "extremely careless" handling of classified information would not result in prosecution.

“Although we did not find clear evidence that Secretary Clinton or her colleagues intended to violate laws governing the handling of the classified information, there is evidence that they were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information," Comey said in July of last year.

Strzok was also the FBI official who signed the document officially opening an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

While it has been clear that there is a total conflict of interest in the Mueller investigation, with multiple investigators involved in the Russian meddling probe having donated money to either the campaigns of Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton, these latest revelations add credibility to President Trump’s claim that he is the target of a political witch hunt.