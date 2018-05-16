Political commentator Tucker Carlson steamrolled an anti-gun congressional candidate, eventually ejecting him from the show after challenging his campaign ads.

Pat Davis, a self-professed “progressive” Democrat whose website advertises him as an ex-police officer and “community organizer,” has released multiple commercials attacking the Second Amendment and the National Rifle Association.

“Fuck the NRA,” the New Mexico candidate proclaims in a new ad. “Their policies have resulted in dead children, dead mothers, and dead fathers… If Congress won’t change our gun laws, we’re changing Congress.”

The commercial aired uncensored on local television channels, protected by federal election rules.

In a follow-up promotion, Davis claims that an AR-15 rifle could fire 150 rounds in the span of 15 seconds.

“You don’t know what you’re talking about - and I know that you were a police officer, or you claim to have been,” Carlson asserted in response. “No AR-15 can fire 150 rounds in 15 seconds. That’s untrue, and if you believe it is true, then you’re not qualified to have a conversation about guns.”

“You’re putting something on television that’s demonstrably wrong, that’s physically impossible.”

“Tucker, this is exactly the types of arguments that don’t get us where we need to be,” Davis replied.

“‘F the NRA, Pat,’” Carlson returned mockingly. “Alright, tough guy, learn something about guns and get back to me - interview over.”

The 2018 election cycle has birthed edgy campaign ads from many sides of the ideological spectrum, like those from Georgia gubernatorial candidate, Brian Kemp, one of which depicted him cleaning a shotgun while vetting a prospective suitor for his daughter - a classicly humorous scenario in Southern, rural society.

In a follow-up ad, Kemp declared, "I've got a big truck just in case I need to round up criminal illegals and take them home myself," while sitting in the cab of a late-model Ford pickup.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst