Professor Michael Eric Dyson joined ABC's The View where he trashed President Trump and Kanye West.

Dyson started off his Monday appearance on the ABC morning show by addressing a recent statement by former Senator Rick Santorum that claimed race relations in the U.S. became worse under the Obama administration.

The professor would disagree with Santorum's assessment even though polls have found that a majority of American's agree that relations between blacks and whites worsened under Obama.

"The late great Gore Vidal said 'we live in the United States of amnesia', this guy is taking that drug," the professor said of Santorum. "But Barbra Streisand said 'what's too painful to remember we simply forget. So, he is on that Barbra Streisand tip."

Dyson then went on to project his evaluation of reality which asserts that the President of the United States is morally depraved and has turned the nation into a "psychic commode."

"We have a guy who gets up every morning and excretes the feces of his moral depravity into a nation that he turned into a psychic commode, that's what he has done." Dyson ranted. "And he is the bigot in chief and a racist in residence."

The Georgetown professor, who has written a book titled Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America that calls for people with white skin to pay into an "individual reparations account" because of their "white privilege", then proceeded to act as an arbiter of truth by defining for The View's panelists and audience the definition of bigotry and racism.

"A bigot, Howards Thurman said, is a person who makes an idol out his commitments ... Racism presumes a kind of systemic power that they have access to reinforce other's lives as a living hell," Dyson explained of the labels he had given to Trump.

Next, Dyson fielded a question from Joy Behar which asked if Kayne West's comment describing slavery as a "choice" was bigoted or racist.

"That is an ignorant remark," Dyson responded while pinning the comment of Kayne's "mental illness."

"Here is the problem, Kanye celebrates being a college drop out - I hate to be a snob, I'm a professor at Georgetown University - READ A BOOK AND GO TO COLLEGE," Dyson exclaimed, seemingly claiming Kayne is intellectually unfit to make such a comment.

When asked what he thought about black support for Democrats in the upcoming midterm election, the professor called Trump a "wake up call for all of us" and insulted the President's intelligence when compared to Hillary Clinton.

"I argue with black people who say there was no difference between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton ... There's a huge difference, right? And people say 'well Hillary Clinton wasn't likable ... She ain't trying to be your girlfriend, she got a man. She is trying to run the nation. She has more knowledge in her little finger than this man has in his entire body," Dyson rambled.

"We were doubtful of her? Look at this mendacious, relentlessly lying, bigoted, ill-informed person that we have. He has the fleshly thesaurus of white supremacy reduced to one body," he continued.

Dyson would describe the straying away from the Democratic party by black voters as problematic and attributed the black vote Donald Trump received in the 2016 election to "patriarchy and sexism."

The Georgetown professor and self-proclaimed expert on racism has made some very provocative statements in the past including calling police officers terrorists and describing white people as tormentors of evil.